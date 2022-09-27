We wonder if Russian President Vladimir Putin is having second thoughts, yet.
While only Putin knows his own mind, it seems clear he intended to erase Ukraine from the roster of sovereign nations when his forces invaded the neighboring republic on Feb. 24. Few of us gave Ukraine much chance of standing up to the assault from a much larger foe, but it did — to our delight and the consternation of many in Russia.
Russia’s initial advance was brutal and cruel, with civilian areas targeted and, apparently, war crimes committed. But Ukraine, with the support of Western nations, including the U.S., not only kept Russians out of its capital, it has begun to reclaim territory and send Russian forces on retreat.
We all saw the initial support of civilian Russians for the “special military operation” their sons and fathers were sent to accomplish. But, now, we’re seeing something different.
The U.S. estimates as many as 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or in the seven months of the war in Ukraine. The losses have eroded support for the war, but apparently not Putin’s appetite for it.
According to the Associated Press, about 98,000 Russians have crossed into Kazakhstan in the week since Putin announced a mobilization of reservists to fight in Ukraine.
Kazakhstan and Georgia, both part of the former Soviet Union, appeared to be the most popular destinations for those crossing by car, bicycle or on foot.
Those with visas for Finland or Norway also have been coming in by land. Plane tickets abroad had sold out quickly despite steep prices.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has said that only about 300,000 people with prior combat or other military service would be called up, but reports have emerged from various Russian regions that recruiters were rounding up men outside that description. That fueled fears of a much broader call-up, sending droves of men of all ages and backgrounds to airports and border crossings. Not all Russians are fleeing. In a nation where protests are not tolerated, people are protesting.
Also according to the Associated Press, a young man shot a Russian military officer at close range at an enlistment office Monday.
If, as has been suggested, Putin was concerned about neighboring nations being too close to Western powers, his invasion was a mistake on another front. He pushed traditionally neutral Switzerland and Finland into the arms of NATO. NATO, by the way, is more unified than it has been in a long time.
This just isn’t working out for Putin.
It’s hard to know what to make of referendums being held in Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine — almost universally dismissed as a scam. It seems Putin will use them as “evidence” that the residents there wish to become part of Russia. We have no doubt the announced result will be what he desires. But will he pull his troops back to those borders and declare victory, or continue his aggression against the entire nation?
With losses stacking up in Ukraine and dissent growing in the streets of Russia, it’s time Putin — or someone who can do something about him — put an end to these hostilities.
We’re aware, however, that Putin has more resources, including nuclear weapons, at his disposal. He has made subtle threats of using them.
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that the United States had warned Russia that there would be “catastrophic consequences” for the country if Moscow used nuclear weapons. He added that in recent days the United States has “spelled out” how the world would react in private conversations with Russian officials.
For the world’s sake and his own, we hope Putin was listening.
