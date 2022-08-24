It’s hard to figure out what to make of Tuesday’s elections.
We were a little surprised that Marcus Molinaro, the heavily-financed Republican candidate in the special election to fill the vacant 19th Congressional District seat, fell short in that bid.
Pat Ryan, a Democrat and Ulster County executive, won the seat by a narrow margin.
The district has changed a couple times with redistricting, but it has, in one form or another, been a political rollercoaster in recent years.
It was safely Republican until Kirsten Gillibrand wrested it from John Sweeney in 2006. When she was elevated to the U.S. Senate a few years later, another Democrat, Scott Murphy held it briefly.
Murphy was handily defeated by Republican Chris Gibson, who, we believe, could still be in that seat if he wanted to — he was that popular. But Gibson term-limited himself and was followed by John Faso, a veteran politician who ended up serving only one term before being unseated by Antonio Delgado in 2018.
It was Delgado whose empty chair was filled in Tuesday’s election, after he was chosen by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to be the state’s lieutenant governor earlier this year.
For now, Ryan will hold the seat for the Democrats.
We say for now, because we know Ryan won’t hold it after redistricting takes effect on Jan. 1. He’s not even a candidate for it.
No, Ryan’s home will be the new 18th District, where he is the Democratic nominee, having won that nomination in a separate election on Tuesday.
That’s why we’re surprised at his victory. Democratic voters were excited enough about the state of affairs in the nation that they elected someone they knew would not be around long, rather than let the seat fall into the hands of Republicans.
We didn’t see that coming and, from some of the reaction we’re seeing in political circles, we’re guessing the GOP didn’t, either.
Molinaro is not going away, however. Despite the fact his Dutchess County home is in neither the current 19th District nor the district as it will look in 2023, he is the Republican nominee for the seat. He’ll face Josh Riley, a Binghamton native and Ithaca resident. Neither of those cities is in the current 19th, but they’re in the new one. Their inclusion will make the district a tougher challenge for Republican candidates for at least the next decade.
One thing we’ll bet on is a lot of campaign spending over the next couple months. We expect the airwaves, mailboxes and, yes, newspaper pages to be filled with ads — mostly negative and funded by outside interests.
Political pundits have called the special election a bellwether, believing it would foretell whether Republicans would get the “red wave” they hope for. We don’t think it’s that simple, but it does indicate popular backlash against some of the rhetoric of the loudest Republican leaders.
We’ll also take a moment to say we were happy to see state Sen. Peter Oberacker prevail in his Republican Party primary against Terry Bernardo, an Ulster County resident. That’s not a slam against Ms. Bernardo, about whom we know little. We’re just glad to have a state senator who knows the area and the people in it.
And, regardless of whether that senator ends up being Oberacker or his Democratic Party opponent, Eric Ball, we’ll have a local voice in the Senate. Ball, a village of Walton trustee, knows local issues, just as Oberacker did from his time in local government before he was elected to the Senate.
