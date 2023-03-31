The beginning of spring means that the end of another school year is right around the corner. And while this year marked the most normal one since the COVID pandemic hit three years ago, the American education system is still fraught with issues.
The country’s second-largest school district was brought to a standstill on March 21 when a union representing 30,000 school workers in Los Angeles went on strike. Among the demands of the strikers were a pay raise and increased hours for part-time workers.
It’s the latest in a long line of incidents of educational workers demanding better working conditions in a field that has seen its pros being dwarfed by its cons in recent years.
An Urban Institute review found that nearly 700 teacher strikes occurred between 2007 and 2019, with most of them taking place in the last three years of that timespan. Teachers and other school workers are not happy, and there’s no shortage of reasons why that is.
The most obvious and evident reason is the pay. The average school teacher makes anywhere between $56,000 and $66,000 per year, but salaries vary greatly from state to state; according to federal data, the average teacher salary in Connecticut is more than $81,000 while it’s less than $48,000 in Mississippi.
Those average salaries also fail to account for how much pay for teachers has stagnated and how much more expensive it’s gotten to become a teacher in the first place. Adjusted for inflation, the weekly wage for teachers increased $29 between 1996 and 2021 as opposed to $445 for all other college graduates over the same period. The inflation-adjusted cost of a four-year degree in education, meanwhile, has nearly doubled in the last 30 years. Prospective teachers are spending more and more money to do a job that is paying them less and less.
But salary is just the tip of the iceberg of the teaching crisis in America. There aren’t many occupations that suffered more from pandemic burnout than teachers. The switch to remote learning for more than a year had a huge impact on teachers and students alike, most of whom had never had to approach education in such a way.
This has led to a massive drop in test scores for students across the country. The Department of Education reported that the nation saw the largest score declines in math ever recorded. In every subject, public school students in most states saw significant score drops between 2019 and 2022. In New York, the average math score for fourth-graders in that time frame dropped a whopping 10 points.
As certain states have enforced harsher restrictions on what can be taught in classrooms — such as banning certain books and the teaching of critical race theory — educators have been on the receiving end of unwarranted attacks as part of the modern “culture wars.”
Larger class sizes and diminished resources have hampered efforts to provide the necessary aid to students who require extra attention.
Most disturbing of all, the epidemic of school shootings has added a horrifying element to the day-to-day lives of teachers today as they are left to wonder if their school will be the next one to make national headlines. The March 27 shooting of a parochial school in Nashville that resulted in the deaths of six students and staff members is the latest reminder of what might happen in their workplace.
It should come as no surprise, then, that the U.S. is facing a severe teacher shortage. The Wall Street Journal reported that at least 300,000 teachers and school staffers left their jobs between February 2020 and May 2022. As of October 2022, almost half of public schools in the country had at least one teacher vacancy. That number doesn’t figure to improve anytime soon, either. Poor pay, high stress, lack of institutional support, and an overall decline in esteem for teaching across the country has led to the current crisis.
It goes without saying that teachers are among the most important members of our society. A good teacher can change a child’s life for the better, while a bad teacher — or no teacher at all — can hamper the development of those we hope will enact positive change for the world when they grow up.
It’s past time to stop taking teachers and educational workers for granted and give them all the support and resources they deserve.
