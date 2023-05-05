Just a few years ago, all those movies about robots and computers taking over the world seemed like far-fetched science fiction. Soon, those same movies may hit a little too close to home.
The advancements of artificial intelligence have been making headlines, becoming especially frequent within the last year or so. Despite all of the buzz, many aspects of AI have gone under the radar, and most of us may not know the extent to which AI is capable.
In simple terms, AI consists of computer-based programs that were designed to perceive and process information, essentially simulating human intelligence. It can be used to help solve problems, learn new things and even perform human-like tasks.
It has recently become extremely accessible. A simple web browser or smart phone can allow users to access and take advantage of many aspects of what AI has to offer.
To put it in perspective, let’s look at a real world scenario that is currently causing controversies and debates in schools across the globe. ChatGPT is “a natural language processing tool driven by AI technology,” according to the website that hosts the program. It is currently the most popular form of AI, and allows users to ask it questions and give it tasks to complete.
Many students have taken advantage of ChatGPT, asking it to do things like write essays for them. For example, a student can type something like, “write me a five page essay about how the Great Depression affected America,” and within seconds, an original essay is created for them.
Because the AI is creating original content, it is nearly impossible to detect if the paper was written by the student. It’s technically not plagiarism, so websites that scan for that don’t work. It sparks an important discussion — AI is surely a useful tool, but when does it begin to cross ethical boundaries? Surely most teachers would not accept essays written by anyone other than the students themselves, but when it’s so difficult to know, how do we deal with it?
Legally, AI has already seen its fair share of issues. One recent issue is copyright infringement. Although programs such as ChatGPT create original content, there are other AI-powered programs with different uses. AI voice generators are being used to create songs, videos or soundbites that use the likeness of famous people. There was a recent song that went viral online in which the creator wrote lyrics and used AI to mimic the voices of the pop artist Drake. They uploaded the song to streaming services, but it was quickly removed by record labels that claimed it infringed on Drake’s copyright to, well, his own voice.
The same technology has even been used to create fake, but realistic, videos of the president giving a speech. As it advances it will soon become indistinguishable from reality, and that will become a big danger.
Given that these programs are so new, there aren’t many laws or regulations in place yet. The tricky part is, most AI programs have the ability to learn and grow as they’re used. The more we use them, the smarter they get, and perhaps, the more elusive they become.
Already, it’s shown that it is advanced enough to take the place of humans in some areas. While writing essays may be a ‘helpful’ tool for students, the same technology can be used to take jobs away. Suppose it’s used to write creatively, posing a threat to the already struggling writers in the entertainment industry. Big companies could use it as a free replacement for human workers, which is where it becomes a big issue.
As it quickly becomes ingrained as an inevitable tool in our society, we believe it’s important to keep a close eye on how it can be used. Without proper restrictions on the development and use of AI, it can quickly become more harmful to the general public than helpful. We should establish certain regulations that ensure transparency and fairness in its future developments.
All in all, students should be writing their own essays. Musicians and politicians should not have to worry about their likeness being used and abused. People should not have to worry about a computer replacing them at work. It is a very real threat, and while it can be helpful, we must get ahead of it and regulate it before its too late.
