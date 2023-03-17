As many of us are still recovering from the drama and craziness that the 2020 presidential election brought, many politicians are already setting their sights on the 2024 presidential election.
Although it may seem like the distant future, the election is quickly approaching. Candidates are beginning to think about their campaigns, and there has recently been a lot of buzz about the major candidates. It’s likely President Joe Biden will run for reelection.
On the Republican side, Donald Trump has announced he is running again. Former Ambassador Nikki Haley, too has announced a run.
Many are expecting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to seek the Republican Party nomination. That’s problematic.
No matter what party one identifies with, it is important to pick a candidate worthy of support. Running for the highest political office in our country comes with a responsibility. Policies and arguments aside, we should all agree that the president should value and work to uphold democracy. That’s how they’ll get elected, after all.
As many areas of politics continue to divide and become more extreme on both sides, there are certain politicians who are blurring the lines of democracy. From what we’ve seen lately, we believe DeSantis falls into that category.
There are many examples of policies and ideas from DeSantis in recent months that seem more authoritarian than democratic. One example is the measures DeSantis took against Disney World. He recently signed a bill that took away the self-governing status of Disney World in Orlando, thus directly involving the government with a private business. This is out of character as far as Republican ideologies go, as the party generally roots for minimal government involvement and freedom for businesses.
Clearly, the matter is deeper than issues with Disney’s building codes or regulations, especially considering that DeSantis made the move shortly after Disney spoke out condemning the new “Don’t Say Gay” law in Florida. It was an attack on Disney for challenging DeSantis’ personal beliefs and agenda, and furthermore, an attack on democracy.
This is all especially scary considering it’s happening in plain sight. DeSantis is taking similar actions all across Florida, and if he is given the power, will likely continue taking similar actions all across our nation.
Another recent example relates to New College of Florida. Not long ago, this college was considered a safe haven for many citizens of Florida. The college, along with its students and staff, valued diversity. It offered many diversity programs, and many students (especially minorities and those within the LGBT+ community) found that the school was one of the few in Florida that offered those programs and a welcoming environment.
That is, until DeSantis found out. Earlier this year, DeSantis used his authority to “transform” the school. He fired the board of trustees and reappointed a new, strictly conservative, board. Quickly, the diversity and inclusion programs that so many students valued were abolished, and many sponsors of the college withdrew funding. All because DeSantis declared a war on “wokeness.”
Furthermore, DeSantis is attempting to have any books in classrooms and libraries “catalogued,” or approved, by specific regulators. Of course, he wants those regulators to be specially appointed, meaning they would likely be following the same DeSantis agenda that’s affected Disney World, New College of Florida and many others.
DeSantis is working hard to silence voices. He makes it clear that he is against freedom of speech, and has taken actions that go against the ideals of his own political party in efforts to advance his own cause.
Democrat, Republican, or whatever party, someone who works against America’s democracy is not a good choice for a presidential candidate. We don’t know how far he’ll make it in his campaign, but American voters should make it clear that democracy is not red or blue. Democracy comes first.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.