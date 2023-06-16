The city of Oneonta is surely quieter over the summer months.
Once nearly all of the college students from SUNY and Hartwick head home for the summer, it seems the livelihood of the city shifts each year. Less traffic and less frequent shenanigans are undoubtedly a welcome change for some, but for some local businesses, it may be the toughest time of the year.
During the school year, the population of Oneonta is larger than the rest of the year. More people living in Oneonta means more business brought in. Many businesses rely on the college population as a large source of revenue, and taking such a big hit each summer can be a challenge for them.
Some businesses switch up their structure and make accommodations to get through the quieter summer months. Limited menus at restaurants and shorter hours of operation are a few changes we’ve noticed from local businesses this summer. We applaud them for finding ways to make it work, but we wish it were easier. It’s so important to remember, especially in difficult times: support locally owned businesses.
For those who have been staying up-to-date with our paper, you can probably think of a few other obstacles that our business owners have been facing as of late, some of which seem like they could have easier solutions. One issue that comes to mind is the parking situation in the city.
City officials have deemed the downtown parking garage unsafe and are likely moving forward with a plan to knock it down and rebuild a new, smaller garage. Of course, we’re thankful that officials were able to take precautions if the garage is truly unsafe, but it does take away a huge percentage of parking spots downtown. Having less parking is another big hit to small businesses, but couple that with losing the student population, and it’s clear why some businesses are struggling.
We hope the city will find viable solutions to the parking problem, and quickly. It’s important to keep these businesses accessible, especially to those who may not be familiar with the area.
To be fair, it appears city officials are trying.
While the students have left, Oneonta does see an influx of tourism over the summer. Baseball families traveling from all over the country come and go throughout the summer, and many local places do their best to cater to them as a way of getting some extra business. With minimal parking and downtown accessibility, many families may find it easier to park in the huge (but battered) Southside Mall parking lot and bring their businesses there.
There are a lot of moving parts and outside forces that affect how well these businesses can succeed. Students and tourists coming and going and doubtful parking situations make it hard, but there is a constant: us, the locals.
Residents of Oneonta and the surrounding areas know these businesses better than anyone, and their services are most valuable to us as well. This summer, it’s time for us to show how much they mean to us. Worried about parking? Take advantage of the nice days and take a walk down to Main Street.
Thinking back to previous years, the city would devote Saturdays to Main Street businesses, closing the street to allow room for outdoor events with the goal of attracting more business. Bringing that back for a few weeks, especially while business may be slower, would be a great way to attract some extra customers.
We extend our thanks to all of our area’s locally owned businesses. The hard work and dedication that the business owners put in, and all the hoops they have to jump through to continue providing for our community does not go unnoticed. Buy local this summer.
