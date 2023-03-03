Daily Star readers have likely seen recent updates regarding a transportation project currently in the works here in Oneonta. It is a multi-million dollar project and includes some street reconfigurations, a new transit hub and, importantly, big changes to downtown parking.
The project is centered around the parking garage on Chestnut Street Extension. It allots nearly $17 million to “rehabilitate” the garage, which according to officials in charge of the project, means demolishing it and building a smaller garage. Furthermore, the plan includes talks of paid meter parking along Main Street.
Since the plan was discussed at a Common Council meeting in early February, word has spread throughout Oneonta and beyond. Many residents and business owners have voiced concern about the planned changes, and we hear them.
Those in charge of the project have made arguments regarding the revenue that paid meter parking would bring in. They say about $500,000 annually could be used for paying interest in city loans, road projects, etc. While those things are important, we believe they can be funded in ways that would avoid risking damage to the way our downtown functions and the success of our local businesses.
Oneonta’s downtown is home to many locally owned business, especially Main Street. Those business contribute to our community, and unfortunately it’s no secret that many of them have had issues in recent years. Whether it’s competing with the Southside shopping centers or still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses need our support.
We’ve seen some business owners start written petitions, objecting to the parking-related changes. They’re worried that having fewer parking spots available — and charging to park in those that remain — will deter people from visiting and shopping in the area. As far as efforts supporting local business are concerned, we support the idea that the downtown area should remain as accessible as possible.
The new parking garage would knock out nearly half of the parking spaces the current one offers. It would certainly be inconvenient to remove even more parking, especially following all that was lost in the Dietz Street lot when construction began on the Dietz Street lofts.
All of this comes in the midst of Mayor Mark Drnek’s stated goal to bring 1,000 new residents to Oneonta. It seems a bit contradictory. We love the idea of expanding our community, and we think the city should be set on making it as easy and as encouraging as possible to support the local community. All these changes would make already less-than-ideal parking situations throughout the city even worse. If we’re going to welcome 1,000 new city residents, we should give them a place to park.
During another Common Council meeting in late February, business owners had a chance to voice their concerns, and they did. Theresa Cyzeski, owner of Theresa’s Emporium on Main Street, made the argument that the businesses “do not have the same level of access as the shops within the Southside Mall,” continuing to argue that Oneonta does not have the “population or level of tourism” to make metered parking effective. We agree with those observations, and can see how implementing these changes would likely discourage customers.
Both our city and population are on the smaller side, and the city won’t function at it’s best if we make unwelcome changes that threaten its small-town nature. We hope and believe our city officials have the city’s best interest in mind, and in order to see our community thrive, they should take feedback, and pushback, into consideration.
Of course, we want to see our city thrive. We believe that that will happen most efficiently if we work together. Making it harder and more expensive to park, shop and visit works contrary to those goals.
