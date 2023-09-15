Over recent years we’ve seen many changes to the state of the Southside Mall in Oneonta.
Businesses have come and gone — more gone than come. Customers have done the same, and throughout all of the changes, we’ve watched as the parking lot has become more and more deteriorated.
Potholes in the pavement have grown so large and widespread throughout the lot that it seems nearly impossible to drive through without bumping and scraping past at least one or two with each visit.
Of course, there are popular businesses that make use of both the mall and the lot. Customers and residents are likely deterred to taking the trip over to Southside by both the lack of businesses and its physical state. The appearance must be off-putting for potential new businesses, too.
We’re big supporters of incoming businesses, we’ve always made that clear. We want to see the mall succeed, especially given the struggles that many malls across the nation have been facing.
The feeling of emptiness in our mall is certainly not exclusive to Oneonta. In the 1980s, there were more than 2,500 malls nationwide. Today, the number has dwindled down to less than 700, and is continuing to drop. Some estimates are projecting fewer than 150 malls will exist in the U.S. by 2033. The rise of online retail has directly affected how many customers get into their cars and travel to shop in person. Businesses then struggle with a smaller customer base, and many are forced to close.
Unfortunately, an emptier mall only further drives consumers away. As malls become less appealing, a domino affect begins, making it even more difficult to keep a business thriving.
There’s only so much that can be done about people preferring online shopping to visiting a store in-person, but we believe there are ways to improve our own mall.
Fixing up the parking lot would be a great first step. People may prefer to shop online for many different reasons, but being met with a clean, welcoming environment when choosing to shop in-person is one thing that can motivate shoppers to keep coming back.
A good mall should be a central hub for consumerism. One advantage that a mall can provide for its customers is sociability. Getting together with some friends or family and going on a shopping trip, checking out different stores and perhaps even grabbing a bite to eat is a level of convenience that perhaps can only be provided by a nice mall. It can help to support a stronger community.
If our mall can manage to fill up some of the empty storefronts, it’s likely that the businesses that are already there will see a boost, too. A good mall has the businesses supporting each other, whether its an after-school hangout spot for teens, or a go to spot for knocking out a few errands.
We note that construction on a new store in the mall has begun, though the mall management has refused to talk to us about it.
Whatever the reason is for the state of the mall and the lot, whether neglect, lack of funding, etc., we encourage business owners and customers who share our concerns to express them. We know there are a few locally owned businesses that operate within the Southside Mall. These businesses may already be at somewhat of a disadvantage compared to others such as those on Main Street or easily accessible in the Downtown Oneonta area. Again, taking the trip over to Southside means customers are making a commitment.
Even just a freshly paved parking lot would be a great start to attracting customers, instead of deterring them.
The same goes for business owners. When a new business is planning on opening a location in Oneonta, the owner will likely want to check options for the location. A nice business should have a nice environment to it, and if the mall can provide that, it can probably see some future success and an easier time attracting new business.
At it’s best, a mall should have thriving businesses and be a hub for consumers to shop with convenience and ease. At the very least, it can be a welcoming, fun space for people to go to simply just “hang out.” We wish the best for our mall, and hope to see more success and happily shopping customers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.