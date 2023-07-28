Over the past few months we’ve seen lots of worker strikes making headlines.
This month, UPS workers threatened to strike, with demands that their union contracts be updated, requesting better pay for both full-time and part-time employees.
Luckily, UPS and its employees have reached an agreement and the strike was averted. The strike had the potential to disrupt delivery services for millions across the country. Delivery service is a very important job, and the workers felt they were being treated unfairly.
When we look at the numbers, we can see why they felt this way. Since the last update to the union contract was made about five years ago, the company has seen a 150% increase in profits. Pay for workers, however, has stayed the same. The workers feel that such a large increase in profits for the company should be reflected in their paychecks and wages, and we agree.
America has many large-scale business and corporations. With one of the largest economies in the world, these corporations handle a massive amount of money every year. Some of them, including UPS, have hundreds of thousands of employees across the country, and the services those employees provide are what keep these corporations successful.
With all that money and being the employer of so many comes a lot of power. The larger these businesses grow, the more power and control they have over the lives of Americans.
Many of these strikes closely resemble protests over laws or changes made in our government system. With massive corporations, it almost seems they have their own sense of democracy or government. Unions work to keep that sense of democracy fair for both the workers and the business. Strikes support that even further.
We’re lucky to live in a country where businesses can thrive, but it is important to keep them from becoming too exploitative and powerful. They depend on people and should work to support people.
There have also been recent strikes similar to the situation at UPS. Journalists who are employed under Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the country, recently went on strike due to concerns with the company’s leadership, specifically more issues with pay. Again, these workers are unionized, and were fighting to take some power back from the company.
The strike took place across eight different states, and workers fought for base salary increases, other contractual changes and even demanded that the CEO be replaced. This comes after Gannett has seen an increase in layoffs and reports of decreased revenue.
Of course, the writers and actors strikes in Hollywood have been making the news quite often this summer. The Writers Guild of America, and now the Screen Actors Guild of America, took to striking with again, complaints of issues with pay.
Even in Hollywood, what’s known as one of the most prestigious and successful places in America, thousands of employees in the TV/production fields are struggling to make ends meet, all while the rich continue getting richer. Financial security is becoming even more of a pressing issue in the wake of streaming services, as for the littler guys on set, there is less stability with how much money certain movies and shows make.
The writers’ strike is a bit more complicated than the others, partly because the high-level Hollywood studios that are mostly in charge of making the demanded changes haven’t had much to say. As a result of the strikes, the production of many different shows and movies has been put on hold, and so has the work for other types of jobs related to the productions.
We hope the writers and actors are successful in their efforts. Everyone deserves proper compensation and treatment in their career, especially when the companies they work for are thriving. Striking for fairness seems like it holds a lot of America’s values at heart. As long as these companies continue to hold as much power as they do, we hope the workers that make them successful will continue to keep them in check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.