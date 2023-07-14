Just like the rest of the world, the news industry is constantly changing.
Here at The Daily Star, we have grown accustomed to navigating countless changes to the methods we use to deliver our readers their news.
Today, the way we make our paper is drastically different from 20 years ago, 10 years ago and even just one year ago. It’s the nature of the industry. As the world evolves, the news industry must evolve with it.
It seems that no news company, no matter the size, is immune to making changes. Recently, we’ve seen The New York Times partake in a major change to its newsroom. Last week, the paper closed its sports desk.
Last year, The New York Times purchased The Athletic, a subscription-based sports news service, for $550 million. It now has decided that it will rely on The Athletic to deliver all of its sports-related news to readers, rather than continuing to generate sports news out of the newsroom. That means nearly 40 sports reporters and editors who work in the Times newsroom must shift to take on other roles.
According to executives from the Times, the shift will allow the staff to focus more “on distinctive, high-impact news and enterprise journalism.” Luckily, the reporters and editors who once covered sports through the Times newsroom will not be laid off, per the terms in their union contracts.
Many news companies, including The New York Times, have seen strikes and fights for unionization in recent years. Disagreements over pay, benefits, mass layoffs and more have been some pressing issues and added challenges to the industry.
In fact, while the Times’ shift to The Athletic may help, The Athletic has already seen losses of nearly $8 million since the start of 2023. Some reports say the staff is pushing to unionize, and the publisher said he is not opposed to the idea.
We do see many advantages the switch to The Athletic could bring for the Times, and we support taking initiative and hope the paper continues to succeed. However, the switch has raised some eyebrows as far as the Times staff is concerned.
Some have accused the Times of attempting to bypass union contracts by making the switch. Since The Athletic has yet to unionize, the Times has more control over things like the staff’s wages. While there are talks of unionizing, we hope that the employees at The Athletic, and all those who work in the news industry, get the pay, benefits and treatment they deserve. We know the job isn’t easy, but it is necessary.
With the majority of the population having access to the world at their fingertips, maintaining a stable base of readers has become all the more challenging. A good news service must stay diligent and learn to adapt.
Of course, our staff at The Daily Star remains determined. Our small staff has undergone countless changes and challenges, but we are committed to delivering our readers quality news every day, every year. We hope to continue to see all newspapers and news services thrive, and we extend our thanks to all those along on the ride with us.
