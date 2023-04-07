President Joe Biden recently approved a massive oil drilling project called the Willow Project. The project has been in the works for years, with plans to drill for nearly 600 million barrels of oil in Alaska. Since its approval, the project has sparked a lot of controversy, and we believe it is important to know why.
It’s no surprise that climate activists have taken notice of the Willow Project. Through online petitions and protests, they have been attempting to fight against the project’s approval, while also raising awareness as to why the project could be harmful for the environment.
Many activists are citing the Biden administration’s estimates of CO2 production, which projects that the amount of oil that will be generated through the project could add up to 9.2 million metric tons of carbon-pollution into the atmosphere each year. In comparison, that’s as much extra pollution as adding 2 million gas-powered cars to the road.
Of course, we see the concern. Climate change and specifically CO2 production have been a pressing issue, both for politics and humanity in general, for many years. While there is currently no widely funded, sustainable replacement for fossil fuels such as oil, it is still important to be educated of the damage such fuels cause.
Extensive research and science tells us that the use of fossil fuels emits carbon emissions into the atmosphere, which contributes to the warming of our planet; melting polar caps, increased radiation exposure, and destruction of habitats are some of the major issues.
Furthermore, drilling in Alaska will likely disrupt the environment there, posing a threat to some of the diverse native species. All of those concerns and more are mentioned through online petitions opposing the project, which have amassed more than five million signatures.
Supporters of the project have their own arguments, too. Lawmakers have argued that harvesting oil from Alaska will be more efficient and cleaner than foreign oil drilling. On top of that, it will provide jobs and help fund the surrounding communities in Alaska.
At this point, the project has been approved and will begin soon. For now, we recognize that fossil fuels will continue to be used and we’ll continue to support movements that will slowly phase them out. Transitioning to clean energy, things such as solar and wind, is a goal that seems to be coming to fruition, albeit very slowly.
Something to celebrate, perhaps, is that in 2022, renewable energy surpassed coal usage for the first time in history. It’s a step in the right direction, and shows that all the fighting that climate activists have done is not for nothing.
The nature of the energy industry makes it extremely difficult for such large changes to be put into action. Even leaders who say they are in support of completely clean energy have a hard time hitting those goals.
Biden broke a campaign promise when he approved the Willow Project. He had vowed to end new gas and oil drilling projects on public land. Of course, it’s a tough promise to keep with the nature of the industry. There are so many jobs, so much money and so much infrastructure surrounding companies that harvest gas and oil.
While, for now, it’s difficult to get the ball rolling on renewable, clean energy, it’s still important to be educated. Seeing citizens exercising their rights to petition and make their voices heard is encouraging for the future. Thinking about ways we can make a difference as individuals can help, too. Making the switch to clean energy in your home may seem like a big change, but it’s something to consider as renewable energy is becoming cheaper and more accessible.
