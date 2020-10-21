The 2AS (2nd Amendment Sanctuary) group has given to the Otsego County Board of Representatives a resolution along with signed petitions from 3,295 residents. When elected officials take an oath, we expect them to uphold that oath. By asking them to vote this resolution down, they will violate that oath.
The League of Women Voters asked them to do just that and not support the Constitution. I know for a fact that the league opposed this movement before ever seeing the resolution. They automatically opposed a gun sanctuary but eagerly accepted Cooperstown being a sanctuary for illegals.
New York state is listed among the most anti-gun states in the nation. This makes the fight more of an uphill battle when it comes to our rights. We all know how New York likes to change the laws, and every time we lose more of our rights as gun owners.
With the increased crime in this country, we all need to protect our families from criminal activity. A great way to take the fear out of owning a gun is to join the local woman’s gun group in the county that’s teaching safe handling and use of firearms by women.
Passing a 2AS resolution does not mean federal background checks go away or criminals will be given guns. It means the law-abiding residents of this county will not be infringed upon when it comes to their legally obtained firearms. The governor needs to rethink his position on bail reform and not to release criminals back into our communities. We will all be much safer.
I am also giving my support to Peter Oberacker as our next senator for the 51st District. We could not have a better man for the job!
Patricia Brockway
West Oneonta
