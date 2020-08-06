The more than 150,000 deaths in America due to the COVID-19 virus are hard to get my head around, so I try to think of it in other ways.
Let’s say a jet plane with 200 people on board crashed and everyone was killed. The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. is equal to 750 such crashes. How long would it take for the federal government to do something about that?
Lyle R. Chastaine
Stamford
