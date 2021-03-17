“…to promote the general Welfare…” — Preamble, U.S. Constitution
In each of the past three generations, America has produced a Democratic president who transformed the lives of ordinary Americans.
In the 1930s, Franklin D. Roosevelt introduced Social Security, labor and other social welfare programs into a society reeling from the Great Depression.
Thirty years later in the mid-1960s, Lyndon B. Johnson enhanced the lives of Americans with Medicare, disadvantaged children with the Head Start program, and Americans of all ages discriminated against because of the color of their skin by enacting the Civil Rights Acts.
Now, in 2021, Joseph R. Biden has brought forth a sweeping set of programs directed at confronting all health aspects of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic devastation it has inflicted on state and local governments, businesses and the most vulnerable adults and children in America.
When historians write of the American experiment as it has progressed over the last 90 years, they may well conclude that the achievements of these three presidents moved America consistently in the direction of one of the purposes espoused by the Framers in the Constitution: “to promote the general Welfare.” For that, we should all be grateful.
John A. Rudy
Cooperstown
