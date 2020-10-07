While Kirby Olson doesn’t hunt himself and is somehow blissfully unaware of our deer season, he’s still a staunch supporter of your Second Amendment. As such, his defense so far highlights one instance of hunting out of season and another of two women pistol whipping their boss, both actions resulting in the potential confiscation of weapons as part of criminal probes.
Nice. What’s next?
An update on the girl in pink glasses would be welcome or at least her venison sausage recipe.
Michael Empey Sr.
Davenport Center
