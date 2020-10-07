Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Overcast with showers. Becoming windy for the afternoon. High 61F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.