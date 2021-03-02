Following the suggestion of the gentleman who commented on my recent letter, which advocated re-education. I have come up with a plan as follows:
We should gather the hoodlums who broke into the Capitol recently along with the hoodlums trying to destroy parts of Portland, Oregon, and other cities for a grand re-education seminar. I suggest a gathering in a wide open space such as Fort Bliss, Texas, where these gentlemen and gentleladies could iron out their differences and show the rest of us how it is done.
The second letter Mr. Anonymous comments on regarding unsigned opinion letters in our newspaper, I agree with. In fact when that started as a Sound Off feature, I wrote my objection in a signed letter. I do understand the newspaper needing to compete with the internet but still feel the quality of letters to be better and more fair when signed.
Gerard Bourgeois
Morris
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.