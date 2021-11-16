I have become increasingly concerned about the condition of my beloved country; about how so many believe the lie that the 2020 election was not conducted legally; about how some poll workers and legislators are being threatened; about why some people feel entitled to attack others and defy rules; about why people saw fit to attack the bastion of our democracy.
It goes against my deepest values that an entitled, destructive past president, elected in 2016 with the help of Russian influence, is permitted to exert the power and influence that fuels division, incites violence, unleashes stupidity and obstructs our democratic processes.
I worry that my grandchildren may live in the time of our country’s democratic destruction; that the number of shortsighted and disinformed will grow to the tipping point because the information they believe and spread comes from news sources that promote the misleading hyperbole of the right and far right.
I want my grandchildren and all children to grow up in a nation that values the environment, believes in science, sees all humans as equal, believes that guns kill people, and understands that members of our government should care more about the needs of all people than their own selfish and sheepish agenda.
I want to expose the fraudulent, purchased Republicans who accept dark money from the billionaires they represent.
I hope that in future elections, the informed and reasonable will elect an absolute majority Democratic legislature that will enact laws to redistribute wealth and civil responsibilities, rebuild our infrastructure, reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, place emphasis on providing quality education for all and reconstruct a strong middle class with jobs that provide a sustainable living wage for everyone.
Nancy Kelly
Cooperstown
