Pastor Livermore asks that further consideration be given to the ramifications of passage of the Equality Act. He wonders what the effects might be for society if LGBTQ+ people were to become part of the mainstream of society. He even offers up a number of wild hypothetical possibilities of what might come to be.
What does it mean, though, that LGBTQ+ people, particularly trans people, are not part of the mainstream of society? After all, if we do not exist in the mainstream, then by definition, we exist at the margins. Certainly this is borne out when one looks at the legal protections afforded to trans people in America.
Currently, fewer than 15 states provide protection against discrimination based on gender identity. Shockingly, only 12 states have banned the so-called “Trans Panic” defense, which allows perpetrators of hate crimes against trans people to argue that the victim’s gender identity was to blame for the assault. At this moment, nearly two dozen states are considering or have passed laws that restrict access to medical and public spaces for trans youth.
People do not transition to “take advantage” of new laws, nor are trans people trying to invade restrooms and locker rooms for a thrill. To suggest such is not only salacious, but insulting. Trans people simply want to be free to live our lives as authentically as we can, without being marginalized or discriminated against.
The Equality Act is about recognizing that trans people deserve the same rights as all other Americans.
Julia Lipari
Santa Cruz, Calif.
