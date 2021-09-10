“Biden approves disaster aid for N.Y., N.J., after Ida flooding” (Daily Star, Sept. 7) is good news for residents of those areas. But an implicit message in all such stories is that the states and the federal government must act aggressively to mitigate the climate change that has destroyed far too much property and too many lives through fire, drought and flooding across the United States this summer.
A case in point is New York state, which passed the ambitious Community Leadership and Climate Protection Act in 2019 but has lagged in its implementation because Andrew Cuomo’s support was never more than half-hearted. Unfortunately, for the long term health of our communities, fossil fuel interests are still pushing gas plant projects, notably Danskammer in Newburgh and the Astoria NRG fracked gas power plant in Queens.
Yet our own experiences with extreme heat and flooding, and the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate, tell us these plants cannot go forward if we intend to avert the grimmest realities of climate change.
As Kathy Hochul takes the reins of New York state government, she needs to hear from each of us that climate protection must be at the top of her agenda.
Diana Matza
Clinton
