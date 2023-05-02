A judge, with no discernible medical or pharmacological expertise, has ruled that mifepristone was inadequately vetted by the FDA and ought to be unavailable. This makes no sense, unless you’re Pro Life, and then it’s pretty neat. But wait, there’s more, at least potentially.
Don’t believe in birth control, for you or anyone? Maybe the FDA blew it with “The Pill” all those decades ago. We’d still have condoms and whatnot, but it’s a start.
And what about gays? Do you find their “chosen lifestyle” and behavior beyond yucky? Do they deserve what they get? Get rid of their retrovirals. That’ll teach ‘em.
You can do this! Find the right judge, a wealthy patron, and you’re on your way. It might take a while, but when you reach the Supreme Court the chances of Clarence and Friends giving you a warm welcome are pretty good.
