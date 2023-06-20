Agencies won’t help with deer problem
Several weeks ago, my neighbors ran into a problem. They are Master Gardeners who recently moved to Oneonta from another state and were surprised by the number of deer in the city. They have built raised vegetable gardens and researched what flowers and shrubs are deer-resistant.
After reading in The Daily Star that the best deterrent is a fence, they called a professional fence company to install an eight-foot fence around their gardens. Soon after, an adult deer ran into the fence, broke its neck and died in their yard. What to do?
They called the city police, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Department of Public Works. They were told by each department that they were not responsible for removing dead animals from peoples’ yards and my neighbors would be responsible for removing the body, themselves.
They are not young people, not physically able to do this, so they enlisted the aid of their son and his wife from another community to drag the deer close to a road. This was no easy task.
Since we no longer have an animal control officer, what are people to do?
Barbara J. Stevens, Oneonta
Theft of wreath is distressing
Eight years ago, I dedicated a monument to the guys from Oneonta who were killed in Vietnam. Twice a year, we put a wreath at the monument. Nobody has ever messed with them. Well that has changed!
We went to check on the wreath today. Much to our disbelief it is gone, holder and all. We checked with the park supervisor and she had no idea what had happened to it. What kind of person would steal a wreath from a monument dedicated to men who gave their all to this country? I would answer my own question, but I am sure you can guess.
There is no real money value to this wreath, but it meant a lot to me as well as the families of the men this monument was dedicated to. Just when you think it can’t get any worse, it does!
Gene Schmidt, Unadilla
Writer appreciates workers in Otego
I would like to thank all the construction employees who are working in Otego.
They are so polite, courteous, working in the heat, dust and daily traffic.
I know it’s an inconvenience to local residents, but it will be over soon. We couldn’t ask for a nicer group of people.
Nancy Dieball, Otego
Candidate ends council run
To the people of the city of Oneonta, specifically Ward 1 residents:
I have decided that due to focusing on my academic studies to get my degree in political science and to focus on my own personal medical issues, I am taking a temporary sabbatical from running for office during this time. Please respect my decision. When I run for office again, you will know based on campaign announcements, Facebook posts, etc.
A.J. Hamill, Oneonta
