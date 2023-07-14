AI is misunderstood
Recently there was a rather inconsistent use of AI, or artificial intelligence, by a writer that requires some fact check.
AI is an excellent tool that most attorneys use. Overt plagiarism using an AI tool, ChatGPT to create briefs that are plagiarized is unacceptable. However, briefs using ChatGPT as a tool to write them is commonplace among lawyers.
Computing machines operate using a set of instructions. Amazing advances in the ability of computers to store massive information or databases and CPUs that access them nearly as rapidly as the human brain is a wonderful accomplishment. The first AI was used by the British Health System in the 1970s to determine the need for human psychological intervention. Parallel adoption of “autopilot” by our commercial air carriers is another example of AI.
AI may be considered a database with nearly petabyte storage and accessible at speeds that mimic our neuron network. Microsoft Bing is hardly petabyte storage, but has an instruction set that helps the newbie understand AI.
The important thing is to ignore the writer that uses AI to make it seem to be dangerous. In reality AI is becoming a great asset to everyone. The MAD nuclear policy of the 1960s was a beginning form of AI and actually prevented nuclear war multiple times. Lawyers who plagiarize are as bad as lawyers who use the same cover-all forms. Commuting technology is an evolving asset and the mandated role of government as regulator will ensure that it improves our quality of life and safety.
Harvey Brody, Oneonta
