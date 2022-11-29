Aid in dying is not suicide
In response to the article on medical aid in dying for the terminally ill (Daily Star Weekend, Nov. 19-20), I am writing to refute the validity of the term “assisted suicide” as used by critics of the proposed law.
Suicide is the choosing of death over life. A terminally ill person, by definition, is beyond having a choice in the matter of life and death. Because he or she is already dying, medical aid in that process is not and can never be suicide.
Under our laws, a mentally competent adult has the right to refuse life-sustaining or life-prolonging treatment. No reasonable person calls this suicide.
Likewise, under the law, a terminally ill person may voluntarily stop eating and drinking in order to hasten an inevitable death. Again, this is not called suicide.
But why should a dying person have to resort to self-starvation when a simple pill can achieve the same end quickly and painlessly?
Are we barbarians?
The only thing standing in the way of the legalization of medical aid in New York state is — year after year — the political interference of the Catholic Church.
Despite the fact that a solid majority of New Yorkers having this choice for ourselves and our loved ones, the Catholic bishops seem determined to force us, the majority, to be bound by their (minority) religious beliefs.
How ironic it is that these bishops, always the first to bristle at any perceived threat to their religious rights, are the same ones who trample with impunity on the rights of so many others.
Medical aid in dying is not assisted suicide and no amount of twisted logic can make it so.
Dorey Munch, Oneonta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.