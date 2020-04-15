I wish to thank the folks at Aldi in Oneonta for their hard work in accommodating senior shoppers. When I arrived at 8:15 a.m., there were four shoppers already in line. Six-foot distancing was being observed, and shoppers were allowed in, one at a time, to control the customer flow. Shelves were well-stocked.
This was the safest I’ve felt while shopping since the pandemic began. Thank you again, from a grateful customer!
Ruth Kazmierski
Delhi
