The violence in D.C. on Jan. 6, which led to the deaths of five people, has clarified the one question that needs to be asked of our country, state and regional representatives: Are you for the democratic process or are you for insurrection?
There is no longer any nuance, thanks to the actions of a group of pro-President Trump protestors who chose to break into the U.S. Capitol Building, loot it, call for the deaths of both Vice President Mike Pence and the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and kill U.S. Capital Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Their attempt to overthrow a free and fair election — the election managers of all 50 states (who are a mix of Democrats and Republicans) have found no evidence of fraud — has made it abundantly clear that there is a faction of Americans and elected officials who only trust an election when their side wins.
While we shouldn’t have to point this out, we will: that isn’t what democracy is. These actions are abhorrent. Remaining silent is the equivalent of condoning the actions of a minority who believe violence and destruction have a place in America.
This is a question we never thought we’d need to ask our fellow elected officials to publicly answer, because we mistakenly thought the answer was obvious: are you for the democratic process or are you for insurrection? We support democracy and call on all of the city of Oneonta, Otsego County, and our state representatives to make their positions clear.
Adrienne Martini
Oneonta
Martini represents District 12 on the Otsego County Board of Representatives. The letter was also signed by District 11 Rep. Clark Oliver, District 13 Rep. Danny Lapin, District 14 Rep. Jill Basile and Oneonta Common Council members Luke Murphy of the First Ward, Mark Davies of the Second Ward. David Rissberger of the Third Ward John Rafter of the Seventh Ward and Mark Drnek of the Eighth Ward.
