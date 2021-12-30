Prohibiting natural gas in new construction projects, as the New York City Council has done (The Daily Star, Dec. 16), makes perfect sense. Now it is time for the state to follow suit by passing New York State Senate Bill S6843A, the All Electric Building Act. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, buildings account for more than a quarter of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions. Banning the burning of fossil fuels will help move us toward the goal of a 45% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, which is necessary to avert the most catastrophic effects of climate change. An added bonus of the All Electric Building Act is a dramatic reduction in the air pollution that is responsible for so much respiratory illness.
Republicans in the state Senate, led by Robert Ortt, claim to care about a “clean environment” but offer no proposal of their own to achieve it. Worse, they are fighting the All Electric Building Act with a measure that would prevent such bans on fossil fuel delivery systems in new construction. The reality is that all-electric conversions of existing construction are in our future no matter what the Republicans say about the need for consumers to choose how to power their homes. After a summer of floods across the state, with the threats to life, property, and agriculture, one has to wonder what will move the Republicans toward real action on climate. Fortunately, the Democrats have a plan, and it’s one that can and should be enacted in this legislative session.
Bart Farell
Clinton
