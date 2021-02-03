The front page of The Daily Star says the SUNY students will be tested weekly.
NOPE! False advertising. Two-thirds are living off campus. Of those, 10% will be “invited” weekly to test. If they are a no show, they are given another week. If they no-show again they “may be subjected to disciplinary action.”
Already on the first weekend, there was a line outside the Red Jug Pub, and then two days later the health department warned about a potential exposure there.
All students, on or off campus, must be tested weekly. With this method, a student can go a month infectious and spreading it around, and the community is not safe. Don’t give us a false sense of security!
Emily Phillips
Oneonta
