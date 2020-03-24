Leadership: it shows itself in so many different ways. Is it too much to expect that our local officials respect the “social distancing” safety rule?
Check it out: every picture in the paper seems to be of old white men huddling close to one another. Rules are for you too!
Cuomo gets an A+. Trump’s team totally flunks.
May this letter at least serve as a reminder to the Delaware County Board of Supervisors? We old people need for you to stay far from one another!
Peter Cowan
Delhi
