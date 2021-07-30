The Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, a private, member-driven business advocacy organization, asks Delaware County towns and villages not to “opt-out” of cannabis retail sales permitted under state law. Beyond retail sales, cannabis cultivator and microbusiness licenses will allow our distressed farmers to tap into this multi-billion dollar industry.
• The Chamber supports all legal businesses including our local agricultural producers.
• Market demand for adult-use cannabis in New York is about $3.7 billion this year with demand rising to $3.9 billion by 2027, according to a New School Report, published earlier this year. Market sales are expected to rise from $566 million in the first full fiscal year of implementation in 2023 to $2.6 billion in 2027.
• Using these estimates, tax revenue will be $159 million in 2023, rising to $765 million in 2027. Local share of the tax will generate $25 million, statewide, in 2023, rising to $114 million in 2027.
• The New School Report model estimates retail sales in 2027 will create 50,860 jobs, $2.2 billion in employee wages, $4.7 billion in value-added product sales and $6.1 billion in total economic output.
• Tourists will flock to cannabis-friendly communities and residents will simply buy products elsewhere, depriving Delaware County of those tax revenues, if our communities opt-out.
The question of whether cannabis should be legal is not relevant to the issue of allowing adult-use retail sales and cultivation facilities to operate in our communities. Disagreement with the law should be taken up with our state representatives and regulators, and not town supervisors and mayors. Instead, the Chamber urges local officials to support and allow all legal businesses including retail cannabis sales.
Ray Pucci
Meredith
Pucci is president of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce.
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.