It never fails: If Joe Mahoney is pushing a story, I’ll find that I’m against it. Nearly every country in Europe bans such chemically coated seeds in order that bees and birds and, mostly, the human population, is protected from harmful chemicals! And thousands of US environmental/climate activists have long advocated for such a ban.
It would be well for Farm Bureau to more deeply investigate the link between coated seeds and dwindling numbers of pollinators. Sure change will be an inconvenience, but it just has to happen or we all will suffer.
Katherine Mario
Delhi
