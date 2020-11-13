This November, during National Family Caregivers Month, we recognize the impact of caregiving and honor the more than 16 million Americans caring for someone with Alzheimer’s. I am one of those caregivers.
When my mom first came to live with me, I thought the forgetfulness and anxiety she was experiencing was part of normal aging. However, when she was formally diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, I knew I needed to educate myself about this disease, as well as gain support.
I love my mom dearly, but caregivers need time off, too. My siblings are all nearby and help provide respite. The pandemic has impacted that to some degree as we’re all in the high-risk category. For a few months, I had little relief and not having “me-time” was tough. However, the Alzheimer’s Association has been a blessing. I attend local support groups and take advantage of the many educational programs (in-person and now virtually) they offer. I also know that if I text my local program manager, she will always answer.
My advice for other caregivers is to be kind to yourself. This disease will change the person you love, so you need to change with them — and if you can, try to keep a sense of humor. I also find that leaning on my faith is an extremely important part of my journey.
This month, I urge you to take time to think about how you can support a caregiver. Make a standing appointment to give a caregiver a break, ask for a list of errands to run, and educate yourself about the disease. Reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association and get involved. Little acts can make a big difference.
Debe Cole
Walton
