COVID-19 has created new challenges for the more than one million Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers in our state. Caring for loved ones with dementia in our homes has already posed challenges. Now, doing this while social distancing and without the support of family and friends has made this even more stressful. For those with loved ones quarantined in long-term facilities, the strain of not being able to see and comfort them in person can be heartbreaking.
Many caregivers are not aware that the Alzheimers’s Association can help. Recently I became a volunteer support group facilitator, but before that I was a participant. I sought help when I acknowledged my inability to cope with my husband’s dementia. I first attended a support group in Oneonta led by local program manager Ann Thayer and volunteer Cynthia Ploutz. While my experiences may not have been the same as another’s, we shared similar feelings and emotions. The empathy I found with the meetings helped me through a most difficult time. Not only were there opportunities to talk, but by keeping an open mind, one could pick up tips for how to deal with difficult situations.
After my husband passed away, I stayed involved with the support group for several months. When asked if I’d be interested in becoming a facilitator, I realized it would be an opportunity to help others, as others had supported me. The Oneonta group, which will be the first virtual support group in our area, meets the first Thursday of the month from noon to 1 p.m. To register, call 800-272-3900.
The challenges and emotions that come from coping with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis or other dementia can be overwhelming, and they are magnified during this pandemic. Joining a support group may just be the lifeline you need.
Susan Sklenarik
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.