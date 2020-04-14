Well, it is official. We are a country that is more interested in protecting its big business vs. its citizens.
While other countries, in wake of the coronavirus, have developed epidemic supply reserves, given living wage supplements, provided free medical care, made sure food and essential supplies are available and given debt relief, our government has chosen to reward the big businesses, especially the transportation industry, rather than care for its citizens.
These actions are classist, racist and ageist. How can anyone support this? Why aren’t people taking action? Why are we allowing big business to determine where emergency funds will go? How can any business executive take a bonus? How can Mr. Trump support a dangerous, unresearched drug for treatment when his lawyer owns large numbers of stock shares in the company that makes most of this drug?
Obviously, this list of indignities can go on and on. We need to speak up and let the president, congress and big businesses know what is just, and right and, ultimately sensible. Perhaps we should go around the iceberg rather than try to go through it and save the people, so they can save the economy.
Dawn F. Kilts
West Davenport
Kilts is a registered nurse and nurse practitioner.
