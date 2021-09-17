Where is America heading under President Biden’s watch? He strangely claims success in Afghanistan while leaving untold Americans behind. Yes, green card holders count.
Potentially up to $90 billion of taxpayer-funded advanced American equipment, such as night-vision goggles, helicopters, armored personnel carriers and untold weapons along with American uniforms and vests, left behind. The Taliban thanks Biden, as they are now the best equipped nation in the area.
While the C-17s were evacuating troops then bringing back 6,000 troops to get civilians out of Kabul, a reporter tried to question a general at a Pentagon briefing how the C-17s were being fueled, since the Taliban controlled everything. The general skirted the question saying refueling planes would be brought in if needed, so obviously Biden was paying the Taliban for the jet fuel.
I would hate to see what Biden calls a failure. Biden tried to say he inherited this debacle from Trump. Why then in the course of issuing more than 40 executive orders in an attempt to cancel out all Trump worked to accomplish, did he leave this one out?
With a complicit major media, he takes credit for COVID-19 vaccinations while without Trump’s Operation Warp Speed and initiating around 800 million doses contracted with pharmaceuticals, Biden would not have been vaccinated and able to take credit for sending millions of doses to other countries. Add the crisis at our southern boarder and leadership is truly lacking.
Where are the media’s fact-checkers, always after Trump but strangely absent with Biden? Biden lied his way through is campaign and continues unabated making Trump look like a choir boy. Remember what Biden and his enablers are doing come election time, if the country we love still exists.
Edward V. Dawyot
Mount Vision
