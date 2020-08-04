I enjoy reading Patrick Buchanan’s columns, mainly to stay receptive to a variety of views on the world. His column in the weekend of July 18-19 charted opinion poll numbers from 1988 and their dramatic change to favor George H. W. Bush.
Comparing to current numbers not favoring President Trump, Buchanan outlines how current, health, social and economic issues are not the president’s fault. It is agreed that part of the current issues are not his fault but part can be laid at his doorstep. Rather than give us positive leadership tools that President Trump could employ to help lead us to the next normal, Buchanan says what “Trump folks must do now is to zero in on Biden’s vulnerabilities, personal and political.”
Nowhere is inspired leadership mentioned. Only the attacks that were successful against Dukakis in 1988 and Harry Truman’s challenge to the Congress in 1948.
Many of us are waiting for knowledgeable, inspiring leadership, not more attacks on opponents that lead to a mired swamp.
Scott Brady
Schenevus
