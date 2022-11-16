America should use its fossil fuels
God blessed America with plenty of fossil fuel underground. This is the lifeblood of America, used in making fertilizer, medicine, plastics, fuel, etc.
We were energy-independent until President Joe Biden took his pen less than two years ago and ended all that! As a result, Americans are suffering from extremely high costs for living. Were you better off just two years ago?
Bobbi Shanks, Meridale
