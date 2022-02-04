It has been more than a year of contentious rancor between people holding widely different political views. A deeply divided America hovers at the bring of overwhelming chaos. Is this what we Americans want? I think not.
More than 230 years ago, our forefathers sought for, and fought for, a new nation “conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal,” in the words of our beloved Abraham Lincoln. Our forefathers fashioned from the wisdom of the Mayflower Compact, the Declaration of Independence. From that, the Constitution of the United States of America. As in many things of true and lasting value, the process was lengthy, arduous and painful.
Today, we are at a crossroads. It is for us to determine our destiny. Do you calmly and purposely fin our way back to embrace a free republic? Or, do we succumb to a tyrannical dictatorship our forefathers revolted against so many years ago? If the former, let us together rediscover common sense for our common good. As our forefathers found the soul of America, we do the same. Seriously consider the words of Scripture as found in 2 Chronicles 7:14 — “if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” The Bible is the book that built America.
Fred A. Stock
Floral City, Florida
