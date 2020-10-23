To the couple whose dog attacked my dog and me in Oneonta Plains Cemetery on Oct. 17:
We are OK, thank you for checking (note sarcasm here ... you didn’t check). When your loose dog came barreling at me and knocked me flat on my back and then went after my 22-pound dog I was scared and terrified.
I know you tried to call to your dog to come back (it didn’t). I think I saw it trailing a leash so maybe it just got away from you (I get it; it happens). But when it ran into me and knocked me (a 67-year-old woman) flat on my back then went after my dog ... well, it could have been a lot worse. I didn’t break and your dog didn’t bite. I yelled at it and it went back to you.
But you never even came over to us to check if we were OK. Hopefully there will never be a next time, but if there is, please go and say SORRY and make sure the people and dogs are OK. It would have meant a lot. It would have been the right thing to do.
Kathleen Jones
Oneonta
