A military unit’s success depends largely on its “Command Team.” Made up of the commander and the senior enlisted advisor, this team sets the standards for both performance and behavior. It provides for the welfare of unit members. It ensures coherent, truthful communication up, down and across the organization. In a combat environment, a good Command Team saves lives and enables mission accomplishment.
During my career, I was the commander half of numerous Command Teams. While technical expertise and physical ability were important, my teammate had to demonstrate integrity, mission-focus, and the ability to both command respect and inspire others. We called these attributes “The Three C’s: Competence, Commitment and Character.”
New York’s 122nd Assembly race offers such a candidate; Joe Angelino, a retired Marine sergeant major and senior enlisted advisor.
I met Joe in 2017 and quickly saw those “Three C’s.” For our first 18 months, rather than use his name, I simply called him “Sergeant Major.”
Joe will stand up for his district in Albany. He will continue to model selfless and honorable service.
For 40 years, I matched the talents of my service-members to the mission. This election, I’m picking the candidate with those “Three C’s”: Joe Angelino.
Peter Lennon
New Berlin
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.