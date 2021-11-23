It may not be the preferred option, but it’s the right one. The annexation merger with Worcester is the best option our combined communities have. Why struggle and “go down with the ship” when we don’t have to? Why would we as a community not move forward and receive additional state funding and capital project aid? Why would we as a community not move forward with our friends, family and neighbors to bring more opportunities and enrichment to our children? Why would we not want to embrace this opportunity to promote and improve our towns? For many against it, it seems to come down to either nostalgia or control — neither of which generates revenue or lifts us up. I fear a no vote will do nothing but bring our communities down.
Schenevus and most small schools are running in a structural deficit, meaning their expenses are higher than their revenue/earnings. The only way to fill the gap is taxes and savings/reserves. This is not sustainable. Schenevus has a savings of around $2 million, that has been realized through federal COVID relief and a change in health insurance. This money will not come again. Of this money, almost $600,000 is in a restricted fund, leaving $1.4 million in reserve to fill the funding gap. It’s been projected that this year alone we will overrun our budget by roughly $350,000 — equivalent to a 10% tax increase. If we use reserve for half and taxes for half we are down to $1.2 million. Add to this increased mandates, inflation, contractual raises and increases in insurance, we will burn through our reserves in four to six years, leaving program cuts and taxes to fill the gap. What then?
Support the merger! It may not be the preferred option, but it’s the right one for all of us.
Luke Spencer
Worcester
Spencer is a membe of the Schenevus Central School class of 1998.
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.