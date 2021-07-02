I was dismayed when I witnessed the arrival of “Sound Off” in this newspaper some years ago. Dismayed because I foresaw a cheapening of the discourse, along with an increase in the outrageous and outlandish claims.
As in war, with “smart bombs” directed remotely via drones, the further one is from direct contact with their fellow human beings, the easier it is to be insensitive and detached. People will say things in Sound Off that they would not say if their name was attached, and the closer they get to others, the more considerate they will be.
Speaking on a phone is likely to be more polite than texting. Speaking face-to-face is likely to be more polite than speaking on the phone.
As with the “Big Lie” embraced by many Trump supporters, there is the danger that the uneducated (vast swaths of humanity) will coalesce around a baseless conspiracy theory spread over social media platforms and nameless Sound Offs in papers across the country. Plant a seed that resonates with the disenfranchised; one that suggests they are the victim and here is the solution (even one that in reality further disenfranchises them and takes advantage of their ignorance). Then sit back and watch it grow with careful watering and nourishment along the way.
Some suggest that anonymity is good because it lets the writer avoid potential backlash, possibly of a violent nature. The problem is that the nefarious seed sower enjoys the same anonymity, and this emboldens them to make the most outrageous comments, which are taken up and distributed by the ignorant or the malicious.
And those ideas, magnified exponentially have very real consequences (witness Jan. 6).
Michael Perry
Oneonta
