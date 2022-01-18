Unfortunately, the big lie is in fashion: global warming is a hoax, masks and vaccines are useless, Biden didn’t win in 2020, and the insurrection of 1/6 wasn’t. Add to these an old chestnut: Southern secession wasn’t to preserve slavery — the myth of The Lost Cause. Often the accusation of fake news is used to dismiss inconvenient truths that people prefer to pretend are false. When that fails, then the truths are dismissed as cherry picked.
To dig down to root causes, it’s best to go to the source: what was written at the time by those involved. Seven southern states formed the Confederacy in February of 1861. Four of them set down their Declaration of the Causes, bizarro versions of our Declaration of Independence. The declaration of the first state to succeed, South Carolina, is a representative example. Consider the others. Mississippi: “Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery.” Georgia: “we have had numerous and serious causes of complaints … with reference to the subject of slavery.” Texas: “She (Texas) was received into the as a commonwealth holding maintaining and protecting the institution know as negro slavery.”
Chattel slavery was not only a direct cause of the rupture, but its preservation ran through many of the other causes: state’s rights, acceptance of states into the Union, and Lincoln’s election. Tariffs were debated between protecting from imports the northern manufacturing by free labor and facilitating export of southern agricultural products from slave labor. The theft of labor from the enslaved and transported Africans underpinned the economic and social order of the Antebellum South.
Ancestors of people alive here today were inspired to fight for the preservation of the Union and to fulfill the promise “that all men are created equal” — not for a tariff dispute.
