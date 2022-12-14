Should we negotiate with Putin? This didn’t work with Hitler. He first annexed Austria to restore the German Empire (Sound familiar?). After taking Sudetenland, he signed the Munich Agreement. He then broke that and occupied more land. The result was 70 to 85 million Europeans killed in WW II. Under Russian rule, Stalin killed 3.9 million, and 55 million died in Eastern Europe.
With sanctions, Russian GDP has declined only 3.4%, not the 8.5% forecasted. The current financial and human flight, 12.5% inflation, low consumer confidence, crippled credit conditions, impaired manufacturing activity, and declines in steel and iron production, fertilizer manufacturing, mining output and oil revenues may take years to take their toll.
Russia's economy is smaller than Spain's. Yet, its oil revenues (in 2014, 74% of its exports) have allowed it to fund imperial expansion and to compete with NATO. During the pandemic, Putin engaged in a price war with OPEC to drive U.S. shale oil producers out of business.
Eastern Ukraine was competing with the Russians for the European oil market. The intended annexation of Ukraine would, besides control of oil, also give Russia major control of the world grain market and food prices, potentially resulting in the starvation of millions. The 70,000 Ukrainian lives lost are an unfortunate cost of preventing a much, much more massive loss of lives in the future.
Russia has no history of democracy and has stumbled from one dictatorial czar to the next — from Nicholas to Lenin, Stalin, and now Putin. Over the last 30 years, Russia has brought rubble and tyranny to Moldova, Georgia, Chechnya and Syria. The international community must defeat the Russians, who are more of an existential threat than any ragtag group of Middle Eastern terrorists. So, negotiate with a power-hungry, lying butcher? Probably, futile. Only the Ukrainians can decide.
Michael K. Green
Oneonta
