Do It for the children! Let’s keep that on the table like a hot Sunday dinner.
It is appalling to witness people toss around potential life altering outcomes for our children, MY child, and families in our community. Anyone can just sit around and hypothesize how smooth it will be to send our children to neighboring districts. This is a potential reality for my family living on the edge of the county and on the borders of two towns. I cannot confidently assume my child will be absorbed into Worcester if Schenevus dissolves.
Worcester is predicted to be in similar financial trouble approximately five years down the road. If there’s no Schenevus, who will Worcester merge with then? Will Worcester’s parents feel comfortable sending their children to whichever school district? If you have children in the districts, you would NOT be! People should not be dismissing the concerns of those who will live the reality of these decisions.
A merger could bring 39 electives to the high school students. Schenevus currently offers 11, and Worcester 13. No new staff would be needed to support these offerings. That’s 20+ additional courses that could enrich our children’s education. The larger school enrollment could also bring more athletic opportunities. Ironically, services the two districts are already sharing (out of necessity for BOTH districts).
Both districts are dramatically similar. Schenevus may be ahead of the dinner bell in the financial woes, but we should welcome this OPPORTUNITY with open arms to improve the education of both district’s children of today and the future.
Your child can count on me! I will be voting YES on Schenevus-Worcester school merger and I hope you will too! Join me at my table, dinner is done!
Jessi LeVeille
Maryland
