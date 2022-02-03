In your recent nice article about the Grange and rural life, the origin of the Grange was misstated.
The Grange was the idea of one man, Oliver H. Kelley, a farmer from Minnesota who had gone to Washington, D.C. after his farm was devastated by drought. He was given a special post-war mission by the Department of Agriculture, which was to go south and assess Southern agricultural and mineral resources and farming practices.
Finding the farmers to be, in his words, not interested in progressive farming ideas, he thought what was needed was an organization of farmers and sketched out the latter with a few friends. Among them was his niece, Miss C. A. Hall, who expressed her sympathies with the position of women in the South and who was no doubt influential in establishing the equality of women's position in the future Grange.
Kelley modeled the structure of his proposed organization on that of the Masons (he was one). His account can be found in his book "The History of the Patrons of Husbandry" (1875). The Grange was indeed important in breaking the monopolistic power of the railroads, but that was not its original purpose.
Mary Anne Whelan
Cooperstown
