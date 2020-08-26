To the town of Maryland residents:
If I become elected town supervisor, here is what I want to do:
1. Bring back jobs in our community by: a) getting rid of the current zoning laws by either re-doing or change the zoning laws by having a summit meeting with local business owners to give their input on how what laws they would like to have to make it easier for potential business owners to have a business in the town; b) helping spruce up the entire community to attract business owners to put their business in the town, and c) having the town board actually help the business owners to promote their business and bring in customers/clients.
2. Honor the veterans by actually doing something for them (catered dinner, banners, sprucing up their property, etc).
3. Speak up for the leaders of worship.
4. Have a town board that is more transparent by having the town budget be posted online that can be printed out in case someone wants a copy of it.
5. Have the town board be more diplomatic and transparent with the public.
6. Have Town Hall meetings to talk about what local laws and town resolutions we need that will actually help the people.
7. Incorporate bicycle lanes for people in the community who like to go bicycle riding.
8. Have a “Town Board Clean Up Day” where the entire town board helps spruce up someone’s property, instead of dictating to the homeowner to spruce or clean up the property.
9. Help our farmers in the town by re-instating the Grange to where farmers in the community looked out for each other and helped each other without charging them, and by sticking up for them in times of crisis or peril.
AJ Hamill
Maryland
