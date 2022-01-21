My wife suffers from a rare neurological disease that has left her bedbound for the past 15 years. During all of this time, I have been both her caregiver and worked at a full-time job.
I am dependent on two aides who work under Concepts for Independence. They care for my wife while I am working. A third part-time aide used to come on weekends while I did grocery shopping and on increasingly rare occasions went birdwatching or met a friend to go fishing. She became unable to work after she had cancer. I have not been able to find a replacement.
Our aides give medications, clean up bowel movements, assist me with changing catheters, cook meals, give emotional support and too many difficult tasks to list here. I am humbled by their dedication. They are truly special people, yet they earn only minimum wage.
A nurse from At Home Care visited my wife every week for years. That service was reduced to twice a month last year. Now, it is being eliminated entirely. My wife’s disease is very complex. She needs someone with nursing education to help manage her nearly 60 pills a day, insulin, monthly injections and to watch for signs of approaching issues our aides and I might miss.
Our efforts have saved hundreds of thousands of dollars in health care costs, yet support is dwindling. Is this how we should treat our disabled loved ones? Is this how we should treat caregivers?
John Jacobson
Andes
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.