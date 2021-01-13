Midway through the Trump presidency, a giant balloon depicting Baby Trump in a diaper made its first appearance, and showed up several times at various events since then.
Trump seems intent on bolstering that image as he drags the country into a chaotic post-election “peaceful transfer of power.” He is the spoiled child who upends the Monopoly board scattering playing pieces and declaring his opponents “cheaters” because he lost the game.
Trump’s latest attempt at cheating (four years have shown that every accusation he utters is just projection) was his “perfect” phone call to Georgia’s secretary of state telling him to “find” 11,780 votes (exactly what he accuses the Biden campaign of doing). This, much like his perfect phone call to Ukraine’s Zelenskiy, constituted conspiracy to commit election fraud and criminal solicitation to commit election fraud for which he should be removed from office, prosecuted and convicted.
But of course, the criminal cabal formerly known as the Republican Party, has no problem with this kind of behavior; their ethos being: Anything to remain in power; the law, the Constitution and democracy be damned!
Michael Perry
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.