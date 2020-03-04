Governor Cuomo’s ban on single use plastic bags is another attack on the feline population of New York. His initial attack was to ban the declawing of cats in the state.
This attack ensures that fewer homeless cats will be adopted, as prospective adoptive pet owners must choose between giving a homeless cat a place to live, and having their furniture destroyed by a furry adoptee.
The plastic ban bag will make it impossible for cat owners to dispose of litter box waste, thus forcing many cat owners to send their cats outside to relieve themselves.
In the outdoors, they will be at the mercy of both predators and the drivers of automobiles powered by evil fossil fuels.
We already knew the governor hated children. It is made obvious by his support for the murder of the unborn up to the moment of birth and beyond. Now we know he hates cats, as well.
Howard Hacker
Otego
