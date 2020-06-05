As a member of the community I am outraged at the bail reform that frees rioters and looters as fast as they can be arrested.
It not only endangers lives and property but contributes to the attitude these rioters believe they can't be held accountable.
As a candidate for the 122nd Assembly District I will fight to repeal this law with every fiber in my being, as a citizen I will still speak out against this real threat to our community safety.
Victor Furman
Chenango Forks
Furman is a running as a Republican for the 122nd Assembly District.
